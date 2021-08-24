Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

2nd DeSoto County school going virtual because of COVID-19

DeSoto County Schools parents, teachers, and kids can weigh in on the proposed policy by...
DeSoto County Schools parents, teachers, and kids can weigh in on the proposed policy by sending an email to pupil.services@dcsms.org.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A spokesperson for DeSoto County Schools confirms another school is transitioning to virtual learning because of increasing COVID-19 cases on campus.

According to the district, Lewisburg Middle School will move to virtual learning Thursday.

DeSoto County Schools says the Mississippi State Department of Health recommended the move after a review of student case numbers and clusters of cases in multiple classrooms.

In the district’s weekly COVID-19 update, Lewisburg Middle School was listed as having 31 student cases, the second highest number in the district, and more than 100 students in quarantine.

Across DeSoto County Schools, more than 400 students and 70 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week and more than 1,200 students were made to quarantine.

Lewisburg’s virtual learning period is tentatively scheduled through Wednesday, Sept. 8.

It’s the second school in the district to transition to virtual learning. Hernando High School did so last week with plans to enact a hybrid schedule upon return Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects charged with killing two brothers Sunday denied bond in municipal court
The scene at Best Value Inn in Jackson.
Body found inside Jackson motel room
The Church at Sapa: Inside the walls of a long-forgotten Mississippi cult
The Church at Sapa: Inside the walls of a long-forgotten Mississippi cult
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Ridgeland woman faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to unemployment fraud

Latest News

Congregation prays for an end to illegal dumping in front of their church
Jackson congregation prays for end to illegal dumping in front of their church
Baby boy abducted from home.
4-day-old baby boy has been found, according to family
High Heat, Humidity Continue Through Mid-Week
ALERT DAY: heat peaks Tuesday, slowly eases late week
Dr. Thomas Dobbs
State Health Officer responds to conspiracy theories, threats via social media