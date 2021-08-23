Baby Faces
Widow begs for return of husband’s ashes stolen in store break-in

By KARE Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) - A Minneapolis widow is asking for the return of her husband’s ashes after they were stolen out of the print shop they founded together.

Erin White lost her 44-year-old husband, Paul White, five months ago. In a way, she lost him again just last weekend when someone stole the urn containing his ashes from the Minneapolis screen printing shop they started together.

“We were coming in because it’s a busy time of year, getting state fair orders for some customers. Paul’s sister showed up to open the shop on Sunday afternoon, and we found out it had been broken into,” White said.

Erin White lost her 44-year-old husband, Paul White, five months ago. In a way, she lost him again when someone stole the urn containing his ashes from the Minneapolis screen printing shop they started together.(Source: Family photos, KARE via CNN)

A busted door started a panic, so Paul’s sister called White, who soon realized her husband’s urn had been taken along with a couple of printers and a computer.

“Losing him was like out of the blue one night, he was gone, and we never would have thought at 44, he would leave us. We never thought we would come in on a Sunday morning, and he was gone again,” White said.

They reported the theft to police.

A neighboring business pulled their security camera video, which shows a man who somehow got in a loading dock door and made his way to White’s print shop.

Police confirm the man in the video is someone they want to talk to.

Recent burglary at local screen print shop at 4xx Taft St NE. The burglar also took an urn containing ashes of sentimental value. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSrxUdzlDbl

Posted by 2nd Pct Minneapolis Crime Watch & Information on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

As for White, she isn’t asking for revenge or seeking retaliation. She just wants her husband, whom she already lost once, not to be someone she has to permanently lose again.

“I just want him back. I just want someone, if anyone sees it or knows the guy or can talk to him or whatever and just say drop them somewhere, give them to someone who can bring them to us,” White said. “They matter. It’s a human being’s life that was taken in a way that just shouldn’t be done.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

