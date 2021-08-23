Baby Faces
Wesson man sentenced to 7 years for possession of child pornography

By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Acting Special Agent in Charge Jack Staton, a Wesson man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of child pornography, along with eight years of supervised release on Monday.

Investigators say Gunner Nathaniel Speed, 25, was found having over 150 pictures and videos of minors having sex on his phone after being stopped by Flowood Police Department for a traffic violation on November 15, 2019.

According to authorities, he was charged in a federal criminal indictment on June 10, 2020, and pled guilty on March 1, 2021.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Flowood Police Department.

