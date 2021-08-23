Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Walk-On’s set to open in September, looking for employees

Walk-On's is coming soon to Ridgeland.
Walk-On's is coming soon to Ridgeland.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is set to open soon in Ridgeland.

The location is looking to hire 200 people ahead of its open date in September.

The restaurant is located on Highland Colony Parkway, not far from Costco.

They are looking to hire cooks, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. Click here to apply.

“We’re so excited to bring a memorable game-day experience and scratch-made dishes to the Ridgeland community,” said Franchisee Matt Gallagher.

It’s just the second location in Mississippi for the Louisiana-based chain. The first is in Hattiesburg.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects in custody after brothers killed Sunday
Source: Raycom Media
JPD: Man shot, killed on Lincoln Avenue
The scene on West Street.
Suspect arrested after fatally shooting woman at West St. traffic light
Former Jackson Police officer Justin Robert was seen on cell phone camera hitting and kicking a...
Justices side with former Jackson police officer in termination case
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

The “Elite 8″, was a group of students hand chosen by the church’s 4-12 Children and Youth...
8 Mississippi students receive $1.5 K investment to fund their small business during the pandemic
JPS trustees to hold special board meeting weighing virtual learning
ALERT DAY for Central and Southwest Mississippi Through Mid-Week
ALERT DAY: searing August heat hits stride early week
Ridgeland woman faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to unemployment fraud