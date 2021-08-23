Walk-On’s set to open in September, looking for employees

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is set to open soon in Ridgeland.

The location is looking to hire 200 people ahead of its open date in September.

The restaurant is located on Highland Colony Parkway, not far from Costco.

They are looking to hire cooks, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. Click here to apply.

“We’re so excited to bring a memorable game-day experience and scratch-made dishes to the Ridgeland community,” said Franchisee Matt Gallagher.

It’s just the second location in Mississippi for the Louisiana-based chain. The first is in Hattiesburg.

