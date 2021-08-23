Baby Faces
Vicksburg will require security cameras outside businesses

Vicksburg, Mississippi
Vicksburg, Mississippi(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city will require many businesses and shopping centers to install video cameras to help law enforcement officers identify people who commit crimes.

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week approved an ordinance mandating the cameras at businesses and shopping centers with at least 25 parking spaces or buildings of at least 2,000 square feet.

The the cameras must go on buildings that surround or face the parking areas, and they must show the buildings’ entrances and exits.

Mayor George Flaggs  Jr. says Vicksburg cannot hire enough police officers to be everywhere, and the cameras are a safety feature.

