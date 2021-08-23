Baby Faces
Two suspects turn themselves in after double-homicide Sunday

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police say two suspects have turned themselves in after a double homicide Sunday.

JPD says Leodisa Davis and Glenn Stevens turned themselves into Chief James Davis around 3:00 a.m. Monday at police headquarters.

This came less than 24 hours after two people were found dead inside a home on East Fortification Street near West Street Sunday.

Authorities have not released any information about the victims at this time.

