Teen charged with murder in slaying of recent Ole Miss graduate

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA/WLBT) — Police in Oxford said a recent graduate from Ole Miss died in an early Saturday shooting and a teenager is in jail charged with first degree murder.

Officers showed up at The Links apartments after 2 a.m. and found a wounded John Adams, 24, of Oxford.

Adams died approximately four hours later at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

“This is a tragic event that cut a young promising life short and altered a family forever,” said Chief Jeff McCutchen. “John had just graduated in May from the University of Mississippi with a degree in mechanical engineering.”

Police said law enforcement stopped a vehicle in Panola County not long after the shooting and arrested Keith Lamont Harmon, Jr., 19, of Batesville.

Harmon appeared before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge Sunday who set the accused killer’s bond at $1 million.

Officers did not share what they believed led to the shooting.

