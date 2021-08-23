Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘Sweet, sweet Connie’ of Grand Funk Railroad fame dies at 66

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,”...
Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,” told The Associated Press he was sorry to hear of Connie Hamzy's death.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Connie Hamzy, a rock ‘n’ roll groupie from Arkansas who was immortalized as “sweet, sweet Connie” in the 1973 Grand Funk Railroad hit “We’re an American Band,” has died.

She was 66.

In 2019, the Little Rock woman told KTHV: “I was determined to become a famous groupie. I really was.”

The Pulaski County Coroner hasn’t released any details on her death, including when she died.

Her cousin, Rita Lawrence, says a funeral home confirmed the death to her.

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,” told The Associated Press he was sorry to hear of Hamzy’s death.

He remembered her as a sweet, outgoing girl who just wanted to be famous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects charged with killing two brothers Sunday denied bond in municipal court
Source: Raycom Media
JPD: Man shot, killed on Lincoln Avenue
The scene on West Street.
Bond denied for suspect who allegedly shot and killed a woman at West St. traffic light
Former Jackson Police officer Justin Robert was seen on cell phone camera hitting and kicking a...
Justices side with former Jackson police officer in termination case
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
The disruption to the global supply chain since the start of the pandemic has spurred a...
Shipping crisis could impact your holiday shopping
In this courtroom artist's sketch made from a video screen monitor of a Brooklyn courtroom,...
R. Kelly accuser testifies that he sexually abused her at 17
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea
Evacuations in Kabul are picking up the pace as the situation grows tense.
Evacuations in Kabul are picking up the pace as the situation grows tense