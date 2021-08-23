New businesses arise in the state despite COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Excitement filled the air over on Wilson Drive in Ridgeland, as couple Johnny Nguyen & Chona Guzman cut the ceremonial red ribbon for their new business: Luxury Fashions Boutique.

“We are doing our dream because we have a son, Austin, and he is the reason we are trying our best to do everything and follow our dream. Our son makes us strong, and he motivates our lives,” said business owners Johnny Nguyen & Chona Guzman.

Behind the trendy clothes and shoes at this new business, they say it’s a lot of hard work, sweat, tears, and persistence.

The couple admits opening a business during a pandemic is very challenging but worth it.

“This is what we have been dreaming of, and we have the heart for it, “said Johnny Nguyen.

A few miles away is Dogmud Tavern in Ridgeland. Owner Rick Moore says it’s a game lovers paradise.

He opened the new spot on April 1 of this year.

“I felt like opening a restaurant during a pandemic,” said Moore. “Restaurants are hard enough, and the pandemic is another story. So, I thought April Fools would be a good day. We always get new customers in, and I think we have a little bit of a wild factor that everybody seems to appreciate. After 2020 and then in 2021, I think people really like having an opportunity to spend time together, and that’s kind of what we are; we are a stay and play environment. We are a board game bar, so you can actually play board games. Your game night that you normally do at home you can do here at a restaurant, and that is our concept,” said Moore.

Then there is Northtown Pharmacy in Jackson. The doors opened on June 1. Dr. Andrew Clark owns the pharmacy.

“During this pandemic, healthcare and pharmacy are pretty much on the top of the food chain because you need these essential services.”

Dr. Clark worked as a pharmacist for other people for years. Then three years ago, he had the vision to work for himself.

“It’s scary. It is like anything else that I have done. Becoming a pharmacist is scary. I wasn’t a pharmacist before I became one, so I definitely stepped out on faith,” said Clark.

He believes the state and country are seeing serial entrepreneurs because the pandemic and the lockdown last year gave people time to think and learn new ideas and ways to restart their careers.

“A lot of my friends stepped out on their own and doing the same things they were doing for a long time, but now for themselves.”

These Mississippi Entrepreneurs’ advice for others wanting to start their own business during COVID-19: come up with a plan, research, network, and be confident in your dream.

“You just have to be ready to give it your all,” said Moore.

“Don’t be sacred. Just do it,” said Johnny Nguyen & Chona Guzman.

