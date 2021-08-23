Baby Faces
Mississippi gov: Try to keep schools open amid rise in COVID

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ponders a question regarding the recent death of a child...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ponders a question regarding the recent death of a child attributed to COVID-19 at a news briefing on the state's response to the virus and its delta variant in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says his goal is to keep as many schools open as possible, even as COVID-19 cases continue rising.

He says Thursday that he does not want children to lose academic advancement. Mississippi’s only pediatric hospital is treating its largest number of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.

Children’s of Mississippi is part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. On Thursday, the pediatric hospital says it has 28 children with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 — all unvaccinated. That includes eight in the ICU, with five of those too young to be vaccinated.

