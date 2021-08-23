Mississippi gov: Try to keep schools open amid rise in COVID

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says his goal is to keep as many schools open as possible, even as COVID-19 cases continue rising.

He says Thursday that he does not want children to lose academic advancement. Mississippi’s only pediatric hospital is treating its largest number of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.

Children’s of Mississippi is part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. On Thursday, the pediatric hospital says it has 28 children with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 — all unvaccinated. That includes eight in the ICU, with five of those too young to be vaccinated.

