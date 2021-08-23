Memphis restaurant requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for indoor dining

Baby Faces
Some Mid-South restaurants tighten restrictions amid COVID-19 surge
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis restaurant is now requiring all of its customers to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results to enter.

RP Tracks Restaurant & Bar announced the requirement is effective as of Monday, August 23, and is only for people dining or drinking inside the building. Outdoor tables remain open to all.

RP Tracks says the negative test result must be from within the last 48 hours.

A vaccination card or card itself, or a negative COVID-test that matches the name on your photo ID will be accepted.

Children under the age of 12 are asked to wear a mask while walking through the building.

The requirement comes after the restaurant previously closed to allow staff to be tested for COVID-19 as a precaution. RP Tracks joins other Memphis restaurants, including Drus Bar in midtown and the Pumping Station, that are already requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test result to enter.

