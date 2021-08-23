Baby Faces
Man taken to hospital after allegedly falling out of his moving vehicle in Jackson

The man appeared to be unconscious as he was loaded onto an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.
The man appeared to be unconscious as he was loaded onto an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating how a man allegedly fell out of a moving vehicle Monday afternoon.

A good samaritan stopped and rendered aide until first responders arrived. A JPD officer told WLBT on the scene that they are not sure how the incident happened.

The man appeared to be unconscious as he was loaded onto an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

WLBT is awaiting further details..

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

