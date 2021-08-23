Baby Faces
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital confirms another child death from COVID-19

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis confirmed Monday that another child has died from COVID-19.

The hospital says the child died over the weekend from the virus.

The most recent death brings the total to six children who have died at Le Bonheur from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The hospital did not share the child’s age.

Le Bonheur’s chief medical officer, Dr. Barry Gilmore, released the following statement regarding the child’s death:

“Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital can confirm that a child died over the weekend from COVID-19. The Delta variant has hit children harder than any of the other variants since the start of the pandemic. It is important that we all follow Shelby County Health Department’s guidance. We encourage all eligible people over the age of 12 to get vaccinated, wear masks and social distance in public and practice good handwashing. We want to do everything we can to keep kids from getting COVID-19 and having to come to the hospital.”  

