Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

JSU to host COVID-19 vaccination event Tuesday at One University Place

A vaccine is prepped.
A vaccine is prepped.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations to students, faculty, staff, and community members Tuesday, August 24 at One University Place.

The shots will be provided by the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center. Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations will be available.

The event will run from noon to 4 p.m., at Suite 6 at One University Place, 1100 John R. Lynch St., at the site that was formerly home to the Penguin Restaurant.

Insurance is not needed and vaccines are provided at no cost through Jackson-Hinds and the Mississippi State Department of Health.

For more information, contact (601) 979-2121.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects in custody after brothers killed Sunday
Source: Raycom Media
JPD: Man shot, killed on Lincoln Avenue
The scene on West Street.
Suspect arrested after fatally shooting woman at West St. traffic light
Former Jackson Police officer Justin Robert was seen on cell phone camera hitting and kicking a...
Justices side with former Jackson police officer in termination case
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Woman killed in crash with Simpson Co. school bus
Rep. Bennie Thompson
Thompson urges governor to re-implement statewide mask mandate
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ponders a question regarding the recent death of a child...
Mississippi gov: Try to keep schools open amid rise in COVID