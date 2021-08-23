JSU to host COVID-19 vaccination event Tuesday at One University Place

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations to students, faculty, staff, and community members Tuesday, August 24 at One University Place.

The shots will be provided by the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center. Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations will be available.

The event will run from noon to 4 p.m., at Suite 6 at One University Place, 1100 John R. Lynch St., at the site that was formerly home to the Penguin Restaurant.

Insurance is not needed and vaccines are provided at no cost through Jackson-Hinds and the Mississippi State Department of Health.

For more information, contact (601) 979-2121.

