JPS trustees to hold special board meeting weighing virtual learning

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Should Jackson Public Schools have a virtual learning option?

It’s a question many parents are asking in lieu of a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

You can weigh in on the matter at a virtual board meeting on Tuesday, August 24 at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider a virtual learning option through October 31, 2021.

Community members may call in to participate and make public comments.

To make public comments, community members should:

  • Email request no later than 4 p.m. to roswilliams@jackson.k12.ms.us
  • Call into the meeting between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. to request public participation

The meeting will also be available on the district’s YouTube channel here.

Here are Zoom details from JPS for the public to access Tuesday’s meeting:

Meeting ID: 885 8474 0731

Passcode: pC79GY

  • Zoom call-in number: 312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 885 8474 0731

Password: 918589

