Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

JPD officer recovering from injuries following McDowell Rd. collision

JPD officer respond to McDowell Road Monday after a fellow officer wrecked his motorcycle.
JPD officer respond to McDowell Road Monday after a fellow officer wrecked his motorcycle.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson police officer is recovering Monday night after being involved in a collision earlier today.

The incident happened on McDowell Road near Engleside Drive.

Witnesses say the officer flew over the car after his motorcycle hit the back of the vehicle.

The driver of the car tells us it happened so fast that there was nothing he could do.

He also said the officer was going exceedingly fast.

“As I was turning in, he was coming from up the hill,” the driver said. “He had to be going over a hundred I know... close to. And he hit the back of the vehicle. He went over the vehicle, destroyed his bike...

“Like I say, he was coming off that hill wide open, and I couldn’t stop.”

The driver was not injured.

The officer suffered minor injuries but was transported from the scene via ambulance.

It was not known if the officer was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects charged with killing two brothers Sunday denied bond in municipal court
Source: Raycom Media
JPD: Man shot, killed on Lincoln Avenue
The scene on West Street.
Bond denied for suspect who allegedly shot and killed a woman at West St. traffic light
Former Jackson Police officer Justin Robert was seen on cell phone camera hitting and kicking a...
Justices side with former Jackson police officer in termination case
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

Clinton Police Department investigating armed robbery of Domino’s Pizza
The man appeared to be unconscious as he was loaded onto an ambulance and taken to a local...
Man taken to hospital after allegedly falling out of his moving vehicle in Jackson
WLBT at 5p
The Church at Sapa: Inside the walls of a long-forgotten Mississippi cult
The Church at Sapa: Inside the walls of a long-forgotten Mississippi cult