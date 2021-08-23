JPD officer recovering from injuries following McDowell Rd. collision

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson police officer is recovering Monday night after being involved in a collision earlier today.

The incident happened on McDowell Road near Engleside Drive.

Witnesses say the officer flew over the car after his motorcycle hit the back of the vehicle.

The driver of the car tells us it happened so fast that there was nothing he could do.

He also said the officer was going exceedingly fast.

“As I was turning in, he was coming from up the hill,” the driver said. “He had to be going over a hundred I know... close to. And he hit the back of the vehicle. He went over the vehicle, destroyed his bike...

“Like I say, he was coming off that hill wide open, and I couldn’t stop.”

The driver was not injured.

The officer suffered minor injuries but was transported from the scene via ambulance.

It was not known if the officer was off-duty at the time of the incident.

