Jackson residents don’t let rising COVID-19 cases stand in the way of their faith life

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Even as the Delta variant continues to infect thousands of Mississippians every day, people aren’t letting it get in the way of their faith life.

Members of Apostolic Restoration Ministry in South Jackson feel that there’s no safer place to spend their Sunday mornings.

That’s partially due to faith but also COVID-19 protocols that allow the community to worship together safely.

Darlene Porter, wife of Pastor Lanford Porter of Apostolic Restoration Ministry, said they’ve seen increased attendance in recent weeks. She said the church acts as a source of support for south Jackson residents.

“When everything is falling apart, and everybody else is falling apart, we can come here for our strength,” Porter said.

Regina Price has attended the church for about eight years. She said the reason for the higher attendance has to do with people needing a place to escape the chaos of the pandemic.

“A lot of people are lost, and they need somewhere to go,” Price said. “A lot of people just need a place where they can come and feel even safer with the love of God and the people of God.”

Porter said she recently retired after 30 years in health care. That’s why she feels it’s vital that all churches follow CDC guidelines.

“We try to make sure that when people come to this assembly, it’s safe for them to come in and worship the Lord,” Porter said.

Those in attendance wore a mask and practiced social distancing. The church also has air purifiers in place to mitigate the virus’ spread.

At the end of the service, people are dismissed by row and are asked to sanitize on their way out.

Price said thanks to the safety protocols in place and God’s love that flows through the building, there’s no other place where she feels more protected.

“The most safest place is the House of God,” Price said. “A place where we all can come together. Healing, restoration, or anything that we need should be in the House of God.”

The pastor said only a handful of members have gotten sick with COVID-19 but that they were infected outside the church.

