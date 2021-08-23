Baby Faces
Coach Payton ‘encouraged’ by the Saints quarterback room

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) and quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throw during...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) and quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throw during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill started the Saints preseason opener against the Ravens. Tonight, Jameis Winston will be the first quarterback to get work.

Coach Payton wouldn’t give any information on who’s leading the quarterback battle.

“We’re not going to have weekly or daily updates. You guys have to do that, but these guys are both working hard. The other guys are doing a good job as well. Young guy is improving, and I’m encouraged with room by and large,” said Sean Payton.

Payton did tell NFL reporter Peter King a decision could come soon.

“Payton told me he hopes to name his starter before the final preseason game Saturday against Arizona, so Winston’s performance with the first team for multiple series will be the most important game he’s played since he lost his job in 2019 in Tampa Bay,” King wrote in his Football Morning in America column.

