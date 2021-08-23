Clinton Police Department investigating armed robbery of Domino’s Pizza

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Clinton Police Department, officers are investigating an armed robbery of the Domino’s Pizza.

CPD says the robbery occurred on 909 Old Vicksburg Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, the suspects were described as two black males wearing dark clothes and masks.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.