Clinton Police Department investigating armed robbery of Domino’s Pizza
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Clinton Police Department, officers are investigating an armed robbery of the Domino’s Pizza.
CPD says the robbery occurred on 909 Old Vicksburg Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to authorities, the suspects were described as two black males wearing dark clothes and masks.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.