Clinton man sentenced to 60 years for production of child pornography

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton man was sentenced to serve 60 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Michael Allen Long, 49, of Clinton, was sentenced on Friday, August 20, 2021, after previously pleading guilty to two counts of production of child pornography.

The case was investigated by the FBI Jackson’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

