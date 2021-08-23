Body found inside Jackson motel room
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was found inside a motel room at Best Value Inn in Jackson.
The body was found Monday afternoon at the motel on I-55 Frontage Road.
Jackson Police spokesman Sam Brown says the person was shot multiple times.
Witnesses say a man with dreads in a dark grey Chevy was seen leaving the scene.
If you know anything about this crime, call 601-960-1234 or 601-355-8477.
