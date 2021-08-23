Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: searing August heat hits stride early week

ALERT DAY for Central and Southwest Mississippi Through Mid-Week
ALERT DAY for Central and Southwest Mississippi Through Mid-Week(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: An ALERT DAY is in place to kick off the new work and school week due to EXCESSIVE HEAT across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect a mostly to partly sunny day with a chance for a few storms by the afternoon hours. The strong upper ridge will keep storm development isolated in nature; the ridge will also provide elevated heat with highs well into the 90s – feeling closer to 105-115. Any storms will tend to fade after sunset – with lows dropping into the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Yet again, excessive heat will be an issue to contend with through the day. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with very isolated opportunities for a cooling shower or storm to flare up. Highs will top out in the 90s to near 100 – feels like temperatures will run near 105-115. We’ll clear the skies overnight with lows in the middle 70s by early Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our heat wave looks to continue through Wednesday with highs still managing the middle to upper 90s with a few hit and miss storm chances by the afternoon hours. As the ridge begins to buckle through late week – highs will ease back toward ‘near-normal’ levels and an increase in opportunity for showers and storms to flare up each afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s; overnights in the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances each day will run 30-40%.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD investigating two people found dead on Fortification and West Street
The scene on West Street.
Suspect arrested after fatally shooting woman at West St. traffic light
Source: Raycom Media
JPD: Man shot, killed on Lincoln Avenue
Former Jackson Police officer Justin Robert was seen on cell phone camera hitting and kicking a...
Justices side with former Jackson police officer in termination case
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

Intense heat and humidity likely for Monday
First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat to continue into new week
Head Alerts in place again for today
First Alert Forecast: brutal heat likely to continue through today & into this week
Dangerous heat possible into Sunday
First Alert Forecast: intense heat to continue into Sunday
Dangerous heat possible this weekend
First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat possible over the weekend & into work week