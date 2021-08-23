ALERT DAY: searing August heat hits stride early week

MONDAY: An ALERT DAY is in place to kick off the new work and school week due to EXCESSIVE HEAT across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect a mostly to partly sunny day with a chance for a few storms by the afternoon hours. The strong upper ridge will keep storm development isolated in nature; the ridge will also provide elevated heat with highs well into the 90s – feeling closer to 105-115. Any storms will tend to fade after sunset – with lows dropping into the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Yet again, excessive heat will be an issue to contend with through the day. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with very isolated opportunities for a cooling shower or storm to flare up. Highs will top out in the 90s to near 100 – feels like temperatures will run near 105-115. We’ll clear the skies overnight with lows in the middle 70s by early Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our heat wave looks to continue through Wednesday with highs still managing the middle to upper 90s with a few hit and miss storm chances by the afternoon hours. As the ridge begins to buckle through late week – highs will ease back toward ‘near-normal’ levels and an increase in opportunity for showers and storms to flare up each afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s; overnights in the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances each day will run 30-40%.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

