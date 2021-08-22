First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat to continue into new week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a great day to spend inside with the AC because it is just so hot and steamy out today! Almost all of the area has feels like temperatures over 100. A few lucky spots are seeing a bit of showers/thunderstorm activity to help temporarily relieve them from the heat, but most of us will stay dry through the rest of the day. Overnight, it will be warm and muggy out with lows in the mid 70s under mainly clear skies.

Whew😅 It's HOT outside! Most the area is spending the afternoon with feels like temperatures over 100°.



A few spotty downpours on radar are helping a few of us out, but looks like most of us will stay dry and steamy through the rest of the day! #mswx pic.twitter.com/iMcRgUPhfE — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) August 22, 2021

Monday will be an ALERT DAY with more dangerous heat and humidity in the forecast! High temperatures will likely climb to the middle and upper 90s with feels like temperatures up to 105 to 115 degrees. For this reason, an Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory will go into effect across central MS. Take extra precautions when you’re spending time outdoors over the next couple of days and drink a lot of hydrating fluids. The brutal heat looks to continue through Wednesday before temperatures back off a bit by late week and into the weekend. Better chances for rain and storms will also return during this time.

Henri made landfall along in Rhode Island near Westerly earlier today. It is forecast to weaken through today and into the work week as it shifts it’s track to the east. We are also monitoring a disturbance in the eastern Atlantic that has a low chance for development over the next 5 days.

