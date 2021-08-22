Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat to continue into new week

Intense heat and humidity likely for Monday
Intense heat and humidity likely for Monday(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a great day to spend inside with the AC because it is just so hot and steamy out today! Almost all of the area has feels like temperatures over 100. A few lucky spots are seeing a bit of showers/thunderstorm activity to help temporarily relieve them from the heat, but most of us will stay dry through the rest of the day. Overnight, it will be warm and muggy out with lows in the mid 70s under mainly clear skies.

Monday will be an ALERT DAY with more dangerous heat and humidity in the forecast! High temperatures will likely climb to the middle and upper 90s with feels like temperatures up to 105 to 115 degrees. For this reason, an Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory will go into effect across central MS. Take extra precautions when you’re spending time outdoors over the next couple of days and drink a lot of hydrating fluids. The brutal heat looks to continue through Wednesday before temperatures back off a bit by late week and into the weekend. Better chances for rain and storms will also return during this time.

Henri made landfall along in Rhode Island near Westerly earlier today. It is forecast to weaken through today and into the work week as it shifts it’s track to the east. We are also monitoring a disturbance in the eastern Atlantic that has a low chance for development over the next 5 days.

