Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: brutal heat likely to continue through today & into this week

Head Alerts in place again for today
Head Alerts in place again for today(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More intense heat and humidity is in the forecast for today! High temperatures will climb to the mid 90s with feels like temperatures around 105 to 110. As of a result, a Heat Advisory will be in effect across parts of the area today for the concern of heat stress. Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated through the day! A few isolated downpours or storms could develop later this afternoon/evening, but most of the area should stay dry through the day.

The brutal heat isn’t going anywhere just yet. With ridging building in aloft, temperatures are expected to go up a bit with rain chances remaining on the low end. Highs on Monday and Tuesday could reach the upper 90s to potentially near 100 degrees across a few spots. A few PM showers could be possible during this time, but don’t count on the rain to cool you off over the next couple of days. By mid to late week, the dangerous heat is expected to back off a bit as temperatures drop back to the low and mid 90s with better chances for rain and storms returning.

Hurricane Henri is forecast to make landfall this afternoon in the Northeast. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of New England and Long Island ahead of Henri’s arrival. The latest track has it turning to the east by tomorrow and weakening over time. We are also monitoring a disturbance located over the eastern tropical Atlantic that has a low chance for development over the next 5 days.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on West Street.
Suspect arrested after fatally shooting woman at West St. traffic light
Former Jackson Police officer Justin Robert was seen on cell phone camera hitting and kicking a...
Justices side with former Jackson police officer in termination case
Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Florence
Fight on Mississippi school bus ends with 8th grader getting dragged out by her hair
Fight on Mississippi school bus ends with 8th grader getting dragged out by her hair
‘How is thank you enough?’ woman asks after receiving massive tip at Brandon restaurant
‘How is thank you enough?’ woman asks after receiving massive tip at Brandon restaurant

Latest News

Dangerous heat possible into Sunday
First Alert Forecast: intense heat to continue into Sunday
Dangerous heat possible this weekend
First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat possible over the weekend & into work week
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Friday night & Weekend Forecast
Torrid Heat, Humidity Return Post Storm Chances
First Alert Forecast: Unsettled today, HOT the rest of the 7-day forecast