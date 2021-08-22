First Alert Forecast: brutal heat likely to continue through today & into this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More intense heat and humidity is in the forecast for today! High temperatures will climb to the mid 90s with feels like temperatures around 105 to 110. As of a result, a Heat Advisory will be in effect across parts of the area today for the concern of heat stress. Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated through the day! A few isolated downpours or storms could develop later this afternoon/evening, but most of the area should stay dry through the day.

The brutal heat isn’t going anywhere just yet. With ridging building in aloft, temperatures are expected to go up a bit with rain chances remaining on the low end. Highs on Monday and Tuesday could reach the upper 90s to potentially near 100 degrees across a few spots. A few PM showers could be possible during this time, but don’t count on the rain to cool you off over the next couple of days. By mid to late week, the dangerous heat is expected to back off a bit as temperatures drop back to the low and mid 90s with better chances for rain and storms returning.

Hurricane Henri is forecast to make landfall this afternoon in the Northeast. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of New England and Long Island ahead of Henri’s arrival. The latest track has it turning to the east by tomorrow and weakening over time. We are also monitoring a disturbance located over the eastern tropical Atlantic that has a low chance for development over the next 5 days.

