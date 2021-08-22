Early morning house fire claims two lives in Adams Co.

Baby Faces
The Adams County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to Chatman Road by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for a house fire.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are dead following an early morning house fire on Sunday, August 20.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to Chatman Road by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for a house fire.

It is unknown how the fire started.

Frank Chatman, 66, and Bernard Chatman, 37, were found dead in the home.

The bodies will be transported to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for autopsies in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

