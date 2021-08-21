Baby Faces
Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Florence

By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, a suspect was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Florence Saturday.

Deputies say they were dispatched to Garrett Road after receiving a medical call. However, before arriving, a caller from the scene indicated that the call was a domestic disturbance.

According to authorities, once deputies arrived, they learned that the suspect, Shannon Trevor McKinley, had a felony warrant for domestic violence.

Deputies say they discovered McKinley, 28, in the residence’s attic, where he refused multiple commands to come out and attempted to climb down and flee.

Authorities say McKinley then displayed a handgun and fired at deputies who returned fire. McKinley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

