Suspect arrested after fatally shooting woman at West St. traffic light

The scene on West Street.
The scene on West Street.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown, the suspect involved in fatally shooting 39-year-old Melissa Turner on North West Street Friday is in custody.

Brown says officers arrested Charity Barnes on August 21 at the North Village Apartments and recovered the white Nissan Xterra she was driving.

According to authorities, Turner was shot once in the shoulder while sitting at the traffic light on North West Street.

She was then taken to UMMC, where she would die from her injuries. Her 16-year-old son, who was also inside the vehicle, was not injured.

