Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Look up! August full moon lights up night sky this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The August full moon is coming this weekend.

Known as the full sturgeon moon, it peaks at 8:02 a.m. EDT on Sunday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The moon will look full on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

“August’s full moon was traditionally called the sturgeon moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Full moon names come from the Native American tradition.

Other traditional names are:

  • Corn moon
  • Harvest moon
  • Ricing moon
  • Black cherries moon

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’
Blue Alert canceled, man suspected of shooting Jackson officer in custody
The scene on West Street.
Woman dies after being shot while sitting at West St. traffic light
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
State health officials hold a press conference on COVID-19
COVID-19 patients must isolate or face fines, jail time under new MSDH order
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the monoclonal treatment Regeneron can be useful in the...
Florida orders school boards to relax mask rules or risk funding cuts
An anti-masker at the center of a school board meeting viral video talks about his beliefs.
Anti-masker at school meeting has no kids
WLBT's The End Zone
The End Zone: Week One
Riyah works for the specialty ice cream business and is a former foster child.
Former foster child surprised with car at Madison business where she works
President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers