Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Justices side with former Jackson police officer in termination case

Former Jackson Police officer Justin Robert was seen on cell phone camera hitting and kicking a...
Former Jackson Police officer Justin Robert was seen on cell phone camera hitting and kicking a handcuffed man. He was later fired from JPD but found work at Jackson State University as a campus police officer.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson police officer who was terminated after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man has been granted a victory by the state’s high court.

However, the victory does not necessarily mean the officer will get his job back.

Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that the Jackson Civil Service Commission had erred by not providing sufficient written evidence as to why it upheld the Jackson Police Department’s decision to dismiss Officer Justin Roberts.

The court remanded the case back to the commission, ordering it to “certify in writing and to set forth with sufficient clarity” its factual findings.

The decision comes four and a half years after Roberts was fired in 2017 after a video surfaced of the officer allegedly kicking and punching a handcuffed suspect.

The video went viral, and following an outcry from the public, Roberts was terminated.

Court records indicate that the officer appealed JPD’s decision to the Civil Service Commission, and the commission affirmed it.

That decision, in turn, was appealed, but upheld by the Hinds County Circuit Court and the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

In its ruling, the appellate affirmed the circuit court’s decision after it ordered the commission to “submit written factual findings to the court, stating … the reason for upholding the action of the city of Jackson.”

The commission wrote to the court, saying Roberts’ dismissal was “supported by the evidence presented during the investigation” and that it was “rendered in good faith for cause.”

Commissioners further stated that neither it nor the city’s decision was “arbitrary, unreasonable, confiscatory or capricious.”

While the appellate court accepted that answer, the supreme court rejected it, saying it did not provide specifics.

“We are unable to determine whether or not the action of the [Commission] was in good faith for cause or whether or not there was substantial evidence before the [Commission] to support its order.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on West Street.
Woman dies after being shot while sitting at West St. traffic light
Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’
Blue Alert canceled, man suspected of shooting Jackson officer in custody
Fight on Mississippi school bus ends with 8th grader getting dragged out by her hair
Fight on Mississippi school bus ends with 8th grader getting dragged out by her hair
‘How is thank you enough?’ woman asks after receiving massive tip at Brandon restaurant
‘How is thank you enough?’ woman asks after receiving massive tip at Brandon restaurant
State health officials hold a press conference on COVID-19
COVID-19 patients must isolate or face fines, jail time under new MSDH order

Latest News

Riyah works for the specialty ice cream business and is a former foster child.
Former foster child surprised with car at Madison business where she works
Free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations available Saturday at JPD peace rally
WLBT's The End Zone
The End Zone: Week One
Avery Mitchell is in the ICU at Children's of Mississippi.
Mississippi’s only children’s hospital continues to see rise in COVID-19 pediatric patients