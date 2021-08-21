Justices side with former Jackson police officer in termination case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson police officer who was terminated after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man has been granted a victory by the state’s high court.

However, the victory does not necessarily mean the officer will get his job back.

Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that the Jackson Civil Service Commission had erred by not providing sufficient written evidence as to why it upheld the Jackson Police Department’s decision to dismiss Officer Justin Roberts.

The court remanded the case back to the commission, ordering it to “certify in writing and to set forth with sufficient clarity” its factual findings.

The decision comes four and a half years after Roberts was fired in 2017 after a video surfaced of the officer allegedly kicking and punching a handcuffed suspect.

The video went viral, and following an outcry from the public, Roberts was terminated.

Court records indicate that the officer appealed JPD’s decision to the Civil Service Commission, and the commission affirmed it.

That decision, in turn, was appealed, but upheld by the Hinds County Circuit Court and the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

In its ruling, the appellate affirmed the circuit court’s decision after it ordered the commission to “submit written factual findings to the court, stating … the reason for upholding the action of the city of Jackson.”

The commission wrote to the court, saying Roberts’ dismissal was “supported by the evidence presented during the investigation” and that it was “rendered in good faith for cause.”

Commissioners further stated that neither it nor the city’s decision was “arbitrary, unreasonable, confiscatory or capricious.”

While the appellate court accepted that answer, the supreme court rejected it, saying it did not provide specifics.

“We are unable to determine whether or not the action of the [Commission] was in good faith for cause or whether or not there was substantial evidence before the [Commission] to support its order.”

