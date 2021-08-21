Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jackson councilman praised for cleaning overgrown properties in the Alta Woods community

Jackson City Councilman Vernon Hartley surveys a property he cleaned up Saturday. Residents had...
Jackson City Councilman Vernon Hartley surveys a property he cleaned up Saturday. Residents had been concerned about the dilapidated site, and he decided to clean it up rather than wait for the city to.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman received high praise Saturday for cleaning up several dilapidated properties in the Alta Woods neighborhood.

Saturday, Vernon Hartley was spotted clearing brush and other overgrown vegetation at several homes along Mockingbird Lane.

Hartley, who was recently elected to the Ward 5 post, had gotten several complaints about the properties from residents.

“We can’t just wait for years and watch our property values go down, watch crime go up, and see the houses grow up,” he said. “It affects the entire street.”

Hartley said he was inspired by Vanessa Paige-Pittman, who lives across the street from one of the dilapidated homes.

“A neighbor stepped up and started cleaning. The least we could do, as an elected official, is meet them halfway,” he said. “With these properties, we have public health hazards. We have a potential place for crime to happen... Homeless folks walking into houses setting them on fire.”

Paige-Pittman, who lives across the street from one home Hartley was cleaning, had taken it upon herself to mow several overgrown yards.

“My house is paid for, so why would I not care about the surroundings where I’m at?” she asked. “It doesn’t take an act of Congress to pitch in and make a difference. It takes small effort and a big heart.”

It also takes a backhoe and a little sweat equity. Hartley had rented a backhoe, at his own expense, to get to some of the denser undergrowth he was dealing with Saturday.

He still had work to two at two other houses that afternoon.

“We have a lot of different issues if the house and the property are not kept up,” he said. “And it affects the property values of folks like Mr. Berry here, who just wants a decent neighborhood to live in.”

Robert Berry, who lives on Alta Woods Boulevard, across from one of the homes where Hartley was working, said he was grateful for what his councilman was doing.

“I’ve been here for 39 years, and I’ve seen it gone downhill. I think it’s going uphill now,” he said. “You just don’t see a councilman do this... ever.”

Ruthania Hudson, who lives on Willow Way, said one home Hartley had cleaned up had been empty for eight years.

“He did this without compensation and without notice,” she said. “We gave him our concerns and his next step was to take action.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on West Street.
Woman dies after being shot while sitting at West St. traffic light
Fight on Mississippi school bus ends with 8th grader getting dragged out by her hair
Fight on Mississippi school bus ends with 8th grader getting dragged out by her hair
Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’
Blue Alert canceled, man suspected of shooting Jackson officer in custody
‘How is thank you enough?’ woman asks after receiving massive tip at Brandon restaurant
‘How is thank you enough?’ woman asks after receiving massive tip at Brandon restaurant
State health officials hold a press conference on COVID-19
COVID-19 patients must isolate or face fines, jail time under new MSDH order

Latest News

Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Florence
Former Jackson Police officer Justin Robert was seen on cell phone camera hitting and kicking a...
Justices side with former Jackson police officer in termination case
Riyah works for the specialty ice cream business and is a former foster child.
Former foster child surprised with car at Madison business where she works
Free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations available Saturday at JPD peace rally