Free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations available Saturday at JPD peace rally

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be available Saturday at a giveaway and peace rally sponsored by the Jackson Police Department.

The event is slated to run from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Food Depot grocery store, 3188 W. Northside Drive.

The event is sponsored by JPD and other community partners

No further details were available.

