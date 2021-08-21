Free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations available Saturday at JPD peace rally

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be available Saturday at a giveaway and peace rally sponsored by the Jackson Police Department.

The event is slated to run from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Food Depot grocery store, 3188 W. Northside Drive.

The event is sponsored by JPD and other community partners

No further details were available.

