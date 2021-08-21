First Alert Forecast: dangerous heat possible over the weekend & into work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s going to feel toasty out there today! Temperatures are expected to top out in the lower and mid 90s. With the humidity factored in, expect it to feel more like 105 to possibly 110 across some spots. A Heat Advisory will be in place for a few counties for the dangerous heat. Stay cool and hydrated! It wouldn’t hurt to keep an umbrella nearby today. A disturbance will help spark up some showers and storms into this afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms are possible and could produce damaging wind gusts. The northeastern portion of the area will likely have the best chance to see a downpour or storm today.

As high pressure builds in aloft, hotter days are ahead of us as temperatures trend upwards. On Sunday and into the work/school week, expect highs to rise to the upper 90′s with feels like temperatures up to 115. Heat precautions will need to be taken. Chances for any showers or storms will be on the low-end during this time. So, don’t count on the rain to cool you off! By mid to late week, temperatures are forecast to back off a bit and become more seasonable with better chances for rain returning.

Grace made landfall early this morning near Tecolutla, Mexico as a Major Category 3 Hurricane. It will weaken as it pushes inland to the west. Henri is forecast to become a hurricane today as it moves to the north. It’s on track to make landfall by tomorrow afternoon in south New England. A disturbance located over the eastern Tropical Atlantic has a low chance for development over the next 5 days. Some gradual development is possible down the road. We will keep an eye on it!

