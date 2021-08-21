First Alert Forecast: intense heat to continue into Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It has felt very hot and steamy outside all day long. There is still a slight chance for a few downpours or storms for area to the north and east, but majority of the area will remain dry. Temperatures will eventually drop into tonight, but it will be a slow cool down. It will be muggy out with overnight lows in the mid 70s under mostly clear skies.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect across a portion of the area again tomorrow with more dangerous heat and humidity in the forecast. Expect high temperatures tomorrow afternoon to climb to the mid 90s with feels like temperatures around 105-110. Continue to take extra precautions on Sunday by staying hydrated and limiting your time spent outdoors, especially during the peak heating hours. A few isolated downpours could help cool a few lucky people off tomorrow, but most of us will stay hot and dry. Even hotter conditions are possible into the new work and school week as ridging aloft holds strong across the region. We could potentially see temperatures top out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. By mid to late week, the intense heat looks to back off a bit with better chances for rain and storms returning.

The remnants of Grace continue to track westward of Mexico this evening. There is a good chance that it reforms once it moves over the eastern Pacific. Hurricane Henri is on track to make landfall tomorrow afternoon in the Northeast. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect ahead of Henri’s arrival. From there, Henri will shift to the east and will likely weaken as it does so.

