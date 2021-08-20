Baby Faces
Woman dies after being shot while sitting at West St. traffic light

The scene on West Street.
The scene on West Street.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has now died after being shot while waiting at a traffic light in Jackson on Friday.

The shooting happened after 1 p.m. on N. West Street.

According to authorities, Melissa Turner, 39, was shot once in the shoulder while sitting at the traffic light.

She was then taken to UMMC where she would die from her injuries. Her 16-year-old son, who was also inside the vehicle, was not injured.

The suspect is said to be a Black female who is somewhere between 5′9 and 5′11.

She is driving a white Nissan Xterra with the tag number being HNR4471.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Jackson police at 601-960-1234.

