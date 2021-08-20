Baby Faces
Vicksburg mayor wants pay raises for city employees

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs wants pay raises for city employees.

He wants it to start with a five percent pay increase for firefighters and police officers, according to the Vicksburg Post.

During a budget meeting on Thursday, he said he’s also recommending that other city employees get a 3 percent pay raise.

Flaggs says it’s possible. “Give me all the numbers, give me a number two pencil, I don’t need an eraser, and I’ll show you how to get there,” he said during the meeting.

Flaggs says he’s been watching finances and says the city is getting more conservative, saving more money, and providing the same quality services.

The City of Vicksburg has had problems with employee shortages.

The Public Works director says people are quitting every day.

Two people resigned this week.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

