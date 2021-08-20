Temporary lane closure on I-20 in Rankin County Saturday
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is announcing a temporary lane closure Saturday.
WHAT: Temporary lane closure.
WHEN: From 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 21.
WHERE: The outside lane of Interstate 20 is eastbound between State Route 468 (Exit 48) and State Route 18 (Exit 54) in Rankin County.
WHY: Paving operations.
HOW: The SR 468 and Airport Road on-ramps to I-20 eastbound will temporarily close during the closure period. Motorists are advised to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews.
