Temporary lane closure on I-20 in Rankin County Saturday

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is announcing a temporary lane closure Saturday.

WHAT: Temporary lane closure.

WHEN: From 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 21.

WHERE: The outside lane of Interstate 20 is eastbound between State Route 468 (Exit 48) and State Route 18 (Exit 54) in Rankin County.

WHY: Paving operations.

HOW: The SR 468 and Airport Road on-ramps to I-20 eastbound will temporarily close during the closure period. Motorists are advised to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews.

