Temporary lane closure on I-20 in Rankin County Saturday

(WBRC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is announcing a temporary lane closure Saturday.

WHAT:         Temporary lane closure.

WHEN:         From 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 21.

WHERE:       The outside lane of Interstate 20 is eastbound between State Route 468 (Exit 48) and State Route 18 (Exit 54) in Rankin County.

WHY:           Paving operations.

HOW:           The SR 468 and Airport Road on-ramps to I-20 eastbound will temporarily close during the closure period. Motorists are advised to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

