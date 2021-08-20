Presidential Hills subdivision under boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A loss in water pressure has led to a boil water notice for a Jackson community.

The Presidential Hills subdivision is warned to boil their water before use until further notice.

This includes about 2,000 connections within the 39213 zip code.

The notice comes after the city said it had an issue with one of the valves.

Several people in the area called WLBT saying they had no water at all, but the city says water is now restored, but the pressure is still low.

Residents will be notified when the water is fully restored.

