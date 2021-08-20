Memphis Grizzlies stop in Jackson, Pearl on 2021 caravan tour

HINDS, RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - If you love or consider yourself a part of Grizz Nation, you’re in for a treat in August.

The Memphis Grizzlies will tour the Mid-South with their Regional Caravan Tour that tips off on Friday, Aug. 27, in Jackson.

They’re hosting a free Grizzlies youth basketball clinic at New Jerusalem Church, then later, a night out at Trustmark Park in Pearl for a Mississippi Braves game.

Each clinic will offer skills instruction, contests, and games, as well as opportunities to win special prizes.

It’s all part of the celebration to kick off the 2021-22 NBA season at these and other fan-friendly, Grizzlies-themed events throughout the Mid-South.

The caravan will continue throughout August and September with seven additional scheduled stops in Birmingham, Ala., Little Rock, Ark., Jonesboro, Ark., Nashville, Tenn., Jackson, Tenn., Murray, Ky., and Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Don’t be surprised to meet and greet Memphis Hustle Guard Shaq Buchanan and other special guests during select stops on tour.

If you or someone you know is interested in attending a youth basketball clinic, you can pre-register here.

To find out more about the season, tickets, or events, click here.

Here’s the complete list of events along the tour.

