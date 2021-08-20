Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Memphis Grizzlies stop in Jackson, Pearl on 2021 caravan tour

Memphis Grizzlies guard Shaq Buchanan (20) shoots against Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Shaq Buchanan (20) shoots against Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS, RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - If you love or consider yourself a part of Grizz Nation, you’re in for a treat in August.

The Memphis Grizzlies will tour the Mid-South with their Regional Caravan Tour that tips off on Friday, Aug. 27, in Jackson.

They’re hosting a free Grizzlies youth basketball clinic at New Jerusalem Church, then later, a night out at Trustmark Park in Pearl for a Mississippi Braves game.

Each clinic will offer skills instruction, contests, and games, as well as opportunities to win special prizes.

It’s all part of the celebration to kick off the 2021-22 NBA season at these and other fan-friendly, Grizzlies-themed events throughout the Mid-South.

The caravan will continue throughout August and September with seven additional scheduled stops in Birmingham, Ala., Little Rock, Ark., Jonesboro, Ark., Nashville, Tenn., Jackson, Tenn., Murray, Ky., and Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Don’t be surprised to meet and greet Memphis Hustle Guard Shaq Buchanan and other special guests during select stops on tour.

If you or someone you know is interested in attending a youth basketball clinic, you can pre-register here.

To find out more about the season, tickets, or events, click here.

Here’s the complete list of events along the tour.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’
Blue Alert canceled, man suspected of shooting Jackson officer in custody
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
Logan Strauss, 5, does his schoolwork at home with his laptop while participating in an online...
State educators vote to allow hybrid schedules amid COVID-19 surge
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge

Latest News

Laurel wide receiver Omar Bayless (7) lunges forward with a short pass reception as Oxford...
Hybrid students allowed to compete in games, activites
Caesars Superdome
Saints offering refunds, canceling accounts; fans in limbo
Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry. Courtesy: WDAM
Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry signs contract extension
Former NFL player Brett Favre poses with a bust of himself during an induction ceremony at the...
Favre says it’s not his place to say whether to get vaccinated: ‘That’s why we live in America’