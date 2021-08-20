Baby Faces
Man who claimed to have bomb near US Capitol held in jail

A person is apprehended after being in a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Washington. Officials evacuated a number of buildings around the Capitol and sent snipers to the area after officers saw a man holding what looked like a detonator inside the pickup, which had no license plates. The man was identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, North Carolina, according to two people briefed on the matter.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who claimed he had a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol, prompting evacuations and an hourslong standoff with police, told a federal judge Friday he has not taken his “mind medication” and was ordered to undergo a mental competency hearing.

Floyd Ray Roseberry appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Washington and was charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to use an explosive device. If convicted, he could face a sentence of up to life in prison.

Roseberry drove a black pickup truck onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress around 9:15 a.m. Thursday and began shouting to people in the street that he had a bomb. He later made the same bomb threats to police officers and professed a litany of antigovernment grievances as part of a bizarre episode that he live-streamed for a Facebook audience.

Roseberry surrendered after about five hours. Police later searched the vehicle and said they did not find a bomb but did collect possible bomb-making materials.

In the court hearing Friday, Roseberry, 49, of Grover, North Carolina, told the judge he couldn’t fully understand what was happening because he had been denied medication while he was in custody. Roseberry told the judge he had gone to school until the eighth grade and then later earned a GED diploma.

He said he had not received medication for his blood pressure and his “mind medicine.” Roseberry said he had “been denied it for the last week I’ve been here,” but later said it had been two days.

He was taken into police custody about 24 hours before he appeared in court.

Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui ordered Roseberry to undergo a competency hearing and ordered him detained without bond.

Roseberry is due back in court Wednesday.

Most recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees