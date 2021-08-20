Leake Central Elementary School announces 14-day quarantine for all students

LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to Leake County School district, all Leake Central Elementary School students will begin a 14-day quarantine starting on Monday, August 23.

LCSD says students can return to school and begin a hybrid schedule on Tuesday, September 7.

According to the district, the decision was made in an effort to stop the current spread of the Delta variant at the school.

The Mississippi Department of Health states schools can be dismissed for a quarantine of 14 days under the following conditions:

If three or more individual classrooms settings, defined groups, or defined buildings are experiencing simultaneous outbreaks

If multiple absentees or exclusions of students and staff are leading to disruptions in on-campus functioning and impacting the learning environment as determines by the school

Leake County School District also announced that all Leake County Schools will begin a hybrid schedule on Monday, August 23. The Mississippi Department of Education approved the decision of August 19.

The district says the schedule will consist of students reporting to school Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday while working from home online with teachers Thursday and Friday.

Due to the nature of the hybrid schedule, officials say to contact the school if your child needs to check out a Chromebook. In addition, teachers will notify parents concerning the details of virtual learning.

According to Leake County School District, all students can return to traditional on-campus learning on Monday, September 20.

“As this pandemic continues to evolve and change, we will keep you updated as needed. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”

