Judge’s orders shield Bully murder case from public scrutiny

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - During Thursday’s pre-trial hearing for Greta Bully, the prominent Jackson business owner accused of shooting and killing a man last year, a specially-appointed circuit court judge heard motions from both sides in the case, motions previously kept from public scrutiny because the case has been sealed.

Special Circuit Court Judge Forrest Johnson initially made the decision four days after a WLBT reporter attended Bully’s arraignment on May 10, subsequently extending the seal to the entire case file weeks later.

Last year, a Hinds County grand jury indicted Bully on charges of murder by deliberate design, drive-by shooting and evidence tampering, which stemmed from the killing of 65-year-old Larry Lee outside Bully’s liquor store.

That indictment, which had been public for several months, also remains sealed without explanation.

Johnson gave no public reason for the decision, and both documents related to sealing the case have also been retroactively sealed as well.

The public was, however, allowed inside the courtroom Thursday.

Bully’s attorney, Dennis Sweet III, argued several motions before Johnson, including two that ask the court to dismiss the drive-by shooting and evidence tampering charges.

Sweet said the only evidence the state has to support the drive-by shooting charge is gunshot residue from what he called a “contaminated” crime scene.

Sweet referenced a police report filled out by Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, which said there were too many people around the crime scene and Hearn had concerns about possible contamination.

The Hinds County District Attorney’s office countered by saying that the only person who analyzed Bully’s vehicle was the crime scene investigator, and reassured the judge that the investigation not only revealed gunshot residue on both sides of the vehicle, but also two bullet casings in the back seat which indicated someone sitting in the driver’s seat had fired a gun.

Sweet also said the evidence tampering charge should be dismissed because the warrant involved in seizing that evidence was improper.

The evidence in question, Bully’s cell phone, had been wiped clean before it was turned over to investigators.

Sweet said the warrant was too vague in scope and argued that his client had a right to privacy.

The DA’s office argued that the liquor store’s surveillance system could be accessed from Bully’s phone, and they wanted to see what the cameras recorded that night.

Sometime after the April 2020 killing of Lee, the DA’s office said the surveillance system’s DVR was taken from the scene and has not been produced for investigators to review.

Johnson denied both motions.

The state requested that Lee’s criminal past not be introduced at trial, citing burglary arrests in 1982 and 1992.

Most recently, the DA’s office said Lee had been arrested for contempt in 2013.

Sweet said Lee had far more arrests for misdemeanors, including one as recently as 2019, citing dozens of instances.

Johnson reserved his right to rule at a later time, saying that for now Sweet would not be allowed to bring up Lee’s criminal history in his opening statements.

During the proceeding, Sweet argued that Bully’s business had been burglarized eight times in two weeks and that Lee was believed to be responsible in at least one instance.

The DA’s office countered that Lee’s body was found on the side of the building, not the front, where the entrance was, which draws into question Bully’s claim that Lee was trying to break in when she shot him.

Sweet also tried to get statements from Bully to JPD officers the night of the killing thrown out because she had not been read her Miranda rights until after she was taken to jail.

The DA’s office told the judge she wasn’t in custody when officers arrived at the scene -- from a 911 call she made --and body camera footage showed her walking around freely.

Johnson also denied that motion.

Neither Sweet nor Hinds County DA Jody Owens would comment on the case outside Thursday’s hearing because of a gag order in place.

The murder trial has been scheduled for late September.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.