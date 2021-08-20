Judge who served in Yazoo, Holmes, Leake and Madison counties dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Retired Chancellor Edward G. Cortright Jr. died Aug. 11.

He was 94.

A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City.

Stricklin-King Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Judge Cortright served as chancellor for 26 years in the 11th Chancery District of Yazoo, Holmes, Leake and Madison counties.

He was appointed twice by the Governor to serve as a special chancellor of the 11th Chancery, in 1966 and again in 1969.

He was elected in November 1970 and took office on Jan. 1, 1971.

He retired in April 1997.

He continued to hear cases as a senior status judge for a number of years. He also sat by appointment as a special justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court in 2005.

Retired Chancellor William Lutz of Ridgeland remembered Judge Cortright as a learned chancellor and a wonderful mentor. Judge Lutz practiced law before Judge Cortright, then worked alongside him as a chancellor.

“He taught a lot of young lawyers,” Judge Lutz said. “He knew the law. He was practical. He was mild-mannered but demanding. He never lost his temper. He never raised his voice.”

Judge Cynthia Brewer of Madison said that after she became a chancellor in 2007, Judge Cortright read appellate decisions in her cases and called her often to discuss them. “Judge Cortright was very conscious of duty to lead by example, and wanted me to be strong and knowledgeable.”

Judge Cortright told the Yazoo Herald in an interview at the time of his 1997 retirement that it was important to teach young lawyers practical matters of the law. “There is a good bit of opportunity to be a teacher and a judge. I got that from my predecessor, Judge C.D. Williams. I’ve always liked to teach people the law where I felt it would be helpful to them.”

Judge Cortright was a member of the Continuing Judicial Education Committee and served as chairman of the Conference of Chancery Judges. He was a member of the Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Rules for 14 years, 1983-1997. As one of the original members of the Charles Clark Inn of Court, he was among prominent jurists, scholars, and practitioners to serve as Masters of the Bench, or “Benchers.”

Edward G. Cortright Jr. was born on Dec. 20, 1926, in Yazoo City. He attended Virginia Military Institute, then served in the United States Army Air Corps. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mississippi in 1949 and a law degree at the University of Virginia in 1952. He was admitted to the Mississippi Bar in 1952. He engaged in the general practice of law in Yazoo City for 18 years. He served as a Yazoo City alderman from 1957 to 1961. He lived in Yazoo City until 2006 when he moved to St. Catherine’s Village in Madison.

After retirement, he was active in Red Cross relief efforts and served as chairman of the Disaster Committee.

Judge Cortright was married to Mary Ann Holmes Cortright for 68 years. They have three children: Elsie Hendrickson of Madison, Mary Nell Prichard of Jackson, and Ed Cortright of Asheville, NC. He is also survived by four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren.

