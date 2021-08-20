JSU partners with Walmart to offer vaccines to community Fri.
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is partnering with Walmart by offering free Pfizer COVID-19 to JSU students, faculty, staff, and the community on the university’s main campus as part of its “Getting Stronger Together” campaign.
What: COVID-19 Vaccination Day - (free Pfizer vaccines)
Who: Jackson State University and Walmart
When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20
Where: JSU’s College of Science, Engineering and Technology Atrium
