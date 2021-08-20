Baby Faces
Jason Isbell cancels Brandon show; venue ‘not willing to comply’ with vaccine requirement

Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter.
Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter.(Source: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit are no longer playing in Brandon.

They were scheduled to play on October 8 at the Brandon Amphitheater.

“Unfortunately, the powers that be were not willing to comply with the band’s updated Health and Safety standards,” a statement from Southeastern Records reads.

Last week, Isbell announced he is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test ahead of his shows.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to go into places and play shows for people and I don’t think that’s gonna last very long unless we do it carefully,” Isbell said in an interview with MSNBC. “If we have to cancel some shows, we’ll cancel some shows.”

Instead, Isbell and The 400 Unit will play a show at Graceland in Memphis on the same night.

Anyone who purchased tickets for the Brandon show can receive a refund from their point of purchase. If you ordered through Ticketmaster, they will be automatically refunded within 30 days.

We have reached out to the venue for comment.

