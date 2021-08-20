Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’

Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’
Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer in Jackson was shot during what officials are calling a “gunfight.”

According Chief James Davis, police were called Thursday about men in a park with guns. When officers approached one of the suspect’s vehicles, it sped away.

Officers later discover the vehicle abandoned with the driver’s side door open.

When they went to inspect it, a suspect on the porch of an abandoned house began shooting at them. Officers then returned fire.

One of the officers was shot during this “gunfight.” The suspect then ran through the back of the abandoned house.

The injured officer was taken to UMMC to have surgery. He is in stable condition.

Police are now searching the area of Erie Street near Rondo Street for the suspect. They are said to know who the suspect is.

The officer’s name is currently not being released.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 hits Rankin County family hard after just one week in school
COVID-19 hits Rankin County family hard after just one week in school
The fire at Harrison Manufacturing.
Firefighter receives mild burns while battling blaze at Jackson plastic manufacturer
Police ask for help identifying men who attempted to break into Jackson church
Police ask for help identifying men who attempted to break into Jackson church
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

Is it COVID or a cold? Doctors warn it’s better to be safe than sorry
Is it COVID or a cold? Doctors warn it’s better to be safe than sorry
Is it COVID or a cold? Doctors warn it’s better to be safe than sorry
COVID or cold?
Jackson City Council votes down trash contract
Trash contract
Consider This: Please Get Vaccinated
Consider This: Please Get Vaccinated