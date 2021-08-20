Baby Faces
Jackson church to give $50 gift cards to those who receive vaccine

Jackson church to give $50 gift cards to those who receive vaccine
Jackson church to give $50 gift cards to those who receive vaccine(New Hope Baptist Church)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local church is hosting a vaccine clinic this weekend.

New Hope Baptist Church is partnering with Open Arms and sponsoring a Pfizer/COVID vaccine clinic on Saturday, August 21.

It will be incentivized with a $50 gift card to all who receive the vaccine. They will be offering second doses on Sept 11, also complete with $50 gift cards.

All those eligible to receive a vaccine are welcome to attend.

