Jackson church to give $50 gift cards to those who receive vaccine
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local church is hosting a vaccine clinic this weekend.
New Hope Baptist Church is partnering with Open Arms and sponsoring a Pfizer/COVID vaccine clinic on Saturday, August 21.
It will be incentivized with a $50 gift card to all who receive the vaccine. They will be offering second doses on Sept 11, also complete with $50 gift cards.
All those eligible to receive a vaccine are welcome to attend.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.