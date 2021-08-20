Baby Faces
‘How is thank you enough?’ woman asks after receiving massive tip at Brandon restaurant

By Josh Carter
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is thanking God and praising random acts of generosity after receiving a huge tip Friday afternoon.

Taylor Hegwood wrote about the experience on Facebook, writing that “at a time when this world is literally at war... GOD IS ALWAYS SO SO GOOD.”

She went on to explain that she was not suppose to go into work Friday because she “had 1,000 other things that I NEEDED to get taken care of.”

But Hegwood told herself that “you can’t pay for the next thing if you don’t go to work every chance you get.”

She said she then went to work at Jakes restaurant in Brandon and while working received a $1,000.19 tip.

Hegwood told WLBT that about two weeks ago, a man had tipped her only 19 cents. She posted about that incident and is pretty sure that’s why the couple tipped her the extra 19 cents to go along with the other $1,000.

According to Hegwood, this couple comes to the restaurant from time to time and they often share their life stories with one another.

She also revealed that at the beginning of the meal she had confided in the benevolent couple, telling them she was not suppose to be at work.

“They asked me how things were going and I explained how overwhelmed and stressed I was due to just buying a trailer and completely renovating it by myself and paying cash for it,” Hegwood told WLBT. “That’s where the Bible verse comes in that they left on the receipt.”

That Bible verse being Mathew 6:31-34, which says:

So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them. But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.

They also wrote on the receipt, “We didn’t plan to be here today either!”

Hegwood said that if nothing else, she hopes her story lets everyone know “how real God is” and that God has “made a way every single time..”

