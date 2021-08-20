Baby Faces
Friday night & Weekend Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms will wind down this evening.  Temperatures will warm up this weekend with fewer showers.  A heat advisory is out for parts of the area Saturday, and it will likely be needed or even expanded Sunday and beyond.  We are expecting partly sunny skies with a few showers possible in the afternoons and evenings.  A high-pressure system will take charge of our weather resulting in temperatures in the middle 90s this weekend and possibly upper 90s Monday and Tuesday before tapering off a little bit later next week.  The heat index or what it feels like could reach 105 to 110 degrees.  The tropics remain active as Henri heads for New England and Grace moves toward landfall in Mexico this weekend.  Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6:29am and the sunset is 7:38pm.

