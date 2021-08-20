Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: scattered storms to sizzling heat

Torrid Heat, Humidity Return Post Storm Chances
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Rain chances will remain elevated to round out the work week across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with scattered downpours at times. Coverage may not be as great as Thursday’s but be prepared for heavy downpours. Outside of that, expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies will gradually clear with lows in the 70s overnight.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A ridge of high pressure will expect westward over the region in the coming days. This will lower our rain chances and uptick the heat and humidity combination. Best chances for rain and storms will generally be east of I-55 through the weekend. Expect highs in the middle 90s, lows in the middle to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds both days.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper ridge will hold over central and southwest Mississippi through much of next week. Expect highs in the middle to, a few, upper 90s, lows in the middle 70s, leading to potential heat stress issues through much of next week. Rain chances will remain slim through mid-week before the ridge breaks later in the week, yielding higher rain chances and lower heat issues.

TROPICS: Grace will make a second landfall in central Mexico either tonight or early Saturday morning – possibly as a hurricane. Tropical Storm Henri will turn northward today and is likely to strengthen to hurricane status today or tomorrow. A shift in the track guidance puts New England in line to potentially experience impacts from the storm into next week. Neither storm will bring impacts to central and southwest Mississippi.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

