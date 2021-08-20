Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Fight on Mississippi school bus ends with 8th grader getting dragged out by her hair

Fight on Mississippi school bus ends with 8th grader getting dragged out by her hair
Fight on Mississippi school bus ends with 8th grader getting dragged out by her hair(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Monday, a fight broke out in the back of a Columbus school bus that ended with a girl being dragged out by her hair - and three students being arrested.

An Instagram video shows the fight that erupted on the bus as it drove down Bluecutt Road to bring students home from class.

Jessica McCaa says her eighth-grade daughter Franchesca is the one who was pulled from the bus by her hair.

“They dragged her off the bus like she wasn’t nothing,” McCaa says. “Literally trying to harm her.”

Columbus Middle School Principal Kimberly Gardner says she arrived right after the fight broke up.

“My heart was broken to see my students, or any students, involved in such a vicious act on the school bus,” she says. “We did handle things, though, according to our policies and procedures.”

Columbus Police respond to the scene and arrested three of the students [including Franchesca] involved in the fight. All three were released to their parents and suspended from Columbus Middle School for five days.

“I was told that they were planning to jump on my daughter,” McCaa says. “I was told that they were plotting up to jump her. That’s why they ended up in the backseat of the bus.”

However, the mother of the seventh-grade girl seen on the video fighting Franchesca, [who did not wish to be identified] says the group was actually there to attack her daughter.

“My daughter is the victim,” she says. “From other students that rode the bus, I had been told that my daughter didn’t say anything to the girl that morning, that evening. The girl [Franchesca] was still picking at my daughter.”

Principal Gardner says this was a community altercation that bled over into the school. She says the investigation into the fight is ongoing.

“When I tried to go to the different parents to see what was going on, I got a bunch of lies from both sides,” the other girl’s mother said in reference to other incidents like the bus fight. “These are young children, young girls, and they are taking everything out of proportion.”

McCaa told WCBI that she will be withdrawing her daughter from Columbus Middle School permanently.

The mother of the seventh-grader says that her daughter will no longer be taking the bus to school.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’
Blue Alert canceled, man suspected of shooting Jackson officer in custody
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
Logan Strauss, 5, does his schoolwork at home with his laptop while participating in an online...
State educators vote to allow hybrid schedules amid COVID-19 surge
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Family of beloved FedEx driver offer $10,000 reward for information on his murder
Family of beloved FedEx driver offer $10,000 reward for information on his murder
Cooling centers open this weekend in Jackson
The scene on West Street.
Person shot while sitting at West St. traffic light